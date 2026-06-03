Location and phone
1635 3rd Ave
Suite J
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
619-426-8121
Fax: 619-426-5950
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Matthew J. Di Franco, MD, PhD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1841343548
Insurance plans accepted
Matthew J. Di Franco, MD, PhD, accepts 4 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew J. Di Franco, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew J. Di Franco, MD, PhD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.