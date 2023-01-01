Provider Image

Matthew Rogers, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Family medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center
    1388 Buckman Springs Rd
    Campo, CA 91906
    Get directions
    619-662-4100

About Matthew Rogers, DO

Age:
 36
In practice since:
 2021
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Campbell University:
 Residency
Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Campbell University:
 Internship
NPI
1639606130

Insurance plans accepted

Matthew Rogers, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew Rogers, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.