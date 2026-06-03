Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
1388 Buckman Springs Rd
Campo, CA 91906
Get directions
About Matthew W. Rogers, DO
Education
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1639606130
Insurance plans accepted
Matthew W. Rogers, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew W. Rogers, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew W. Rogers, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.