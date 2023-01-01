Matthew Shillito, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity (board certified)
Matthew Shillito, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Orthopedic surgery (board certified)
Upper extremity (board certified)
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Matthew Shillito, MD
In practice since:2020
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Lahey Clinic Medical Center:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1538318548
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew Shillito, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Matthew Shillito, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.