Location and phone
Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego3020 Children's Way
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego7910 Frost Street
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego3020 Children's Way
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Rady Children's Specialists of San Diego7910 Frost Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Maya Yamane, MD
Gender:Female
Education
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Residency
Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons:Medical School
Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:Fellowship
University of Hawaii, John Burns School of Medicine:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1124580139
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maya Yamane, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Maya Yamane, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.