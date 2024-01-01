Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Book appointment
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Location and phone
Darius A. Schneider, APC, La Jolla9850 Genesee Ave., Suite 470
La Jolla, CA 92037-1226
Get directions858-622-7200
Fax: 858-622-7211
Darius A. Schneider, APC, La Mesa8851 Center Drive, Suite 404
La Mesa, CA 91942-3072
Get directions619-463-1293
Fax: 619-463-8230
Darius A. Schneider, MD15721 Pomerado Road
Poway, CA 92064-2021
Get directions858-622-7200
Fax: 858-622-7211
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mba U Mba, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mba U Mba, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.