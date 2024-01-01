Provider Image

Mba U Mba, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Endocrinology
Medical Group
Sharp Community

Schedule an appointment

Not accepting new patients
First available
Loading...
Loading...
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Darius A. Schneider, APC, La Jolla
    9850 Genesee Ave., Suite 470
    La Jolla, CA 92037-1226
    Get directions
    858-622-7200
    Fax: 858-622-7211
  2. Darius A. Schneider, APC, La Mesa
    8851 Center Drive, Suite 404
    La Mesa, CA 91942-3072
    Get directions
    619-463-1293
    Fax: 619-463-8230
  3. Darius A. Schneider, MD
    15721 Pomerado Road
    Poway, CA 92064-2021
    Get directions
    858-622-7200
    Fax: 858-622-7211

About Mba U Mba, MD

Age:
 41
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
NPI
1659720647

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mba U Mba, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.