Medi Eslani, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Ophthalmology

(board certified)

California Retina Associates

619-425-7735

835 3rd Ave
Suite A
Chula Vista, CA 91911

About Medi Eslani, MD

Gender: Male

Education

Hemet Valley Medical Center: Internship
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Residency
University of Teheran (Iran): Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1437614310

