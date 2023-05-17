About Meenal Swami, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Dolby, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have always loved kids. Being around them gives me a joy that cannot be described. The thought of being able to help them when they cannot express themselves is very compelling. Being able to treat them and seeing a smile on their faces when they get better is very rewarding. In my spare time, I enjoy music, cooking and hiking in national parks. I am also a certified Zumba instructor.

Age: 50

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English , Hindi , Urdu

Education Government Medical College (India) : Medical School

University of Nevada, Reno : Residency

University of Nevada, Reno : Internship



Areas of focus Allergy testing

Asthma

Chronic cough

Circumcision - pediatrics

Colic

Eczema

Esophageal reflux

Hay fever

Headache

Multiples (twins and triplets)

Parenting guidance

Preventive medicine

Recurrent infections

Tuberculosis

Wart treatment

Weight management

