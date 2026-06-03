Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
About Meenal Swami, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Dolby, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have always loved kids. Being around them gives me a joy that cannot be described. The thought of being able to help them when they cannot express themselves is very compelling. Being able to treat them and seeing a smile on their faces when they get better is very rewarding. In my spare time, I enjoy music, cooking and hiking in national parks. I am also a certified Zumba instructor.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Tuberculosis
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538285754
Insurance plans accepted
Meenal Swami, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
51 ratings
Patient ratings
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 25, 2026
5.0
We have had a great experience with Dr. Meenal Swami. She is incredibly attentive, compassionate, and takes the time to understand concerns without making us feel rushed. She explains diagnoses and treatment plans clearly and makes sure parents feel informed and reassured. Her friendly and caring nature creates a positive experience for both children and parents. We feel fortunate to have her as our pediatrician.
Verified Patient
May 8, 2026
2.4
Dr. Swami didn't ask any questions about development (gross motor, speech, etc.) for our well check. She didn't ask if I had any questions and just got up and started walking out to signal the end of the appointment. It felt abrupt and like she was rushing. I had to ask her to check his growth, she didn't even look at it until I asked her to. Just felt like an off appointment this time
Verified Patient
May 7, 2026
5.0
As always, Dr Swami is very thorough and compassionate. She is an amazing doctor!
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
5.0
Dr. Swami is the absolute best.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meenal Swami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.