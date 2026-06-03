Provider Image

Meenal Swami, MD

4.8

51 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Book appointment

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2701

Care schedule

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

About Meenal Swami, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Dolby, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have always loved kids. Being around them gives me a joy that cannot be described. The thought of being able to help them when they cannot express themselves is very compelling. Being able to treat them and seeing a smile on their faces when they get better is very rewarding. In my spare time, I enjoy music, cooking and hiking in national parks. I am also a certified Zumba instructor.

Age: 53
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female
Languages: Gujarati, Hindi

Education

Government Medical College (India): Medical School
University of Nevada, Reno: Residency
University of Nevada, Reno: Internship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1538285754

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Meenal Swami, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

51 ratings

Patient ratings

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 25, 2026

5.0

We have had a great experience with Dr. Meenal Swami. She is incredibly attentive, compassionate, and takes the time to understand concerns without making us feel rushed. She explains diagnoses and treatment plans clearly and makes sure parents feel informed and reassured. Her friendly and caring nature creates a positive experience for both children and parents. We feel fortunate to have her as our pediatrician.

Verified Patient

May 8, 2026

2.4

Dr. Swami didn't ask any questions about development (gross motor, speech, etc.) for our well check. She didn't ask if I had any questions and just got up and started walking out to signal the end of the appointment. It felt abrupt and like she was rushing. I had to ask her to check his growth, she didn't even look at it until I asked her to. Just felt like an off appointment this time

Verified Patient

May 7, 2026

5.0

As always, Dr Swami is very thorough and compassionate. She is an amazing doctor!

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

5.0

Dr. Swami is the absolute best.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image

Recognize this provider

Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meenal Swami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

Provider Image

Jennifer H. Dolby, MD

4.7

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.