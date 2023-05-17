Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
About Meenal Swami, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Jennifer Dolby, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I have always loved kids. Being around them gives me a joy that cannot be described. The thought of being able to help them when they cannot express themselves is very compelling. Being able to treat them and seeing a smile on their faces when they get better is very rewarding. In my spare time, I enjoy music, cooking and hiking in national parks. I am also a certified Zumba instructor.
Age:50
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Hindi, Urdu
Education
Government Medical College (India):Medical School
University of Nevada, Reno:Residency
University of Nevada, Reno:Internship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Asthma
- Chronic cough
- Circumcision - pediatrics
- Colic
- Eczema
- Esophageal reflux
- Hay fever
- Headache
- Multiples (twins and triplets)
- Parenting guidance
- Preventive medicine
- Recurrent infections
- Tuberculosis
- Wart treatment
- Weight management
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1538285754
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Meenal Swami, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
58 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 17, 2023
5.0
Very helpful doctor explain in detail about problem and gives proper time
Verified PatientMay 1, 2023
5.0
Dr. Meenal is awesome!
Verified PatientApril 19, 2023
5.0
Love Dr. Swami, always knowledgeable, professional and the best pediatrician we had.
Verified PatientFebruary 28, 2023
5.0
Dr Swami was great! She listened to our list of questions and concerns, but was also proactive during the checkup that she answered or addressed some of the questions we listed before we even asked. She was very kind, friendly, and still professional.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meenal Swami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Meenal Swami, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.