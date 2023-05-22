About Jennifer Dolby, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Meenal Swami, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I was always interested in science and the way the human body works. I also enjoy challenges — medicine seemed a great and worthy endeavor. In my spare time I enjoy boating, scuba and travel.

Age: 60

In practice since: 2007

Gender: Female

Languages: English

Education Wake Forest University : Internship

Wake Forest University : Medical School

University of California, San Diego : Residency



Areas of focus Adoption health care

NPI 1699780049