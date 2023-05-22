Jennifer Dolby, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Jennifer Dolby, MD
Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa10243 Genetic Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Jennifer Dolby, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Meenal Swami, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I was always interested in science and the way the human body works. I also enjoy challenges — medicine seemed a great and worthy endeavor. In my spare time I enjoy boating, scuba and travel.
Age:60
In practice since:2007
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Wake Forest University:Internship
Wake Forest University:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adoption health care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699780049
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer Dolby, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
63 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jennifer Dolby is amazing, this was a follow up appointment. She prescribed a oral medication for my daughter's acne 6 weeks ago, and it worked great. She truly cares about how to care for her patients and what might work the best for them.
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Jennifer Dolby is amazing. My daughter is comfortable with her. She is very understanding & caring.
Verified PatientFebruary 14, 2023
5.0
Excellent visit. She listened and was very caring.
Verified PatientFebruary 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dolby was very attentive to my concerns about my daughter and took time to answer my questions about her follow up appointments.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Dolby, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Dolby, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Dolby, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Dolby, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.