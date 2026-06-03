Jennifer H. Dolby, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Jennifer H. Dolby, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics
10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310
Get directions
Care schedule
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Jennifer H. Dolby, MD
I practice as a team with Dr. Meenal Swami, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I was always interested in science and the way the human body works. I also enjoy challenges — medicine seemed a great and worthy endeavor. In my spare time I enjoy boating, scuba and travel.
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Adoption health care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699780049
Insurance plans accepted
Jennifer H. Dolby, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
36 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Dr. Dolby and the staff are always wonderful
Verified Patient
June 9, 2026
5.0
Dr Dolby and the staff are always wonderful
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
Dr. Dolby spent too much time focused on my ex spouse questioning about other concerns rather than focus on her wellness examination of our son.
Verified Patient
May 10, 2026
3.4
We were immediately told the doctor was with another patient when we were put in a room even though it was now 10 minutes past when my son's appointment started and we were not seen until 35 minutes until after the appointment started. Never coming back
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer H. Dolby, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
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