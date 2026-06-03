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Jennifer H. Dolby, MD

4.7

36 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

858-499-2701

10243 Genetic Center Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92121-6310

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa Pediatrics

    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92121-6310
    Get directions

    858-499-2701

Care schedule

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Jennifer H. Dolby, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Meenal Swami, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I was always interested in science and the way the human body works. I also enjoy challenges — medicine seemed a great and worthy endeavor. In my spare time I enjoy boating, scuba and travel.

Age: 63
In practice since: 2007
Gender: Female

Education

Wake Forest University: Internship
Wake Forest University: Medical School
University of California, San Diego: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Adoption health care

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1699780049

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Jennifer H. Dolby, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

36 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Dr. Dolby and the staff are always wonderful

Verified Patient

June 9, 2026

5.0

Dr Dolby and the staff are always wonderful

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

Dr. Dolby spent too much time focused on my ex spouse questioning about other concerns rather than focus on her wellness examination of our son.

Verified Patient

May 10, 2026

3.4

We were immediately told the doctor was with another patient when we were put in a room even though it was now 10 minutes past when my son's appointment started and we were not seen until 35 minutes until after the appointment started. Never coming back

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Care partners

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Meenal Swami, MD

4.8

San Diego

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.