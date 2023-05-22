Jennifer Dolby, MD

Medical Doctor
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Sorrento Mesa
    10243 Genetic Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92121
    858-499-2701

    Wednesday
    Thursday
    Friday

About Jennifer Dolby, MD

I practice as a team with Dr. Meenal Swami, and we work together to provide you excellent care. I became a physician because I was always interested in science and the way the human body works. I also enjoy challenges — medicine seemed a great and worthy endeavor. In my spare time I enjoy boating, scuba and travel.
Age:
 60
In practice since:
 2007
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Wake Forest University:
 Internship
Wake Forest University:
 Medical School
University of California, San Diego:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
  • Adoption health care
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1699780049
Jennifer Dolby, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
63 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Dr. Jennifer Dolby is amazing, this was a follow up appointment. She prescribed a oral medication for my daughter's acne 6 weeks ago, and it worked great. She truly cares about how to care for her patients and what might work the best for them.
Verified Patient
May 4, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Jennifer Dolby is amazing. My daughter is comfortable with her. She is very understanding & caring.
Verified Patient
February 14, 2023
5.0
Excellent visit. She listened and was very caring.
Verified Patient
February 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Dolby was very attentive to my concerns about my daughter and took time to answer my questions about her follow up appointments.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Jennifer Dolby, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Jennifer Dolby, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
