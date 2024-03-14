Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Ophthalmology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
3939 Third Avenue
San Diego, CA 92103
Get directions
800-765-2737
Fax: 619-692-0229
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
9834 Genesee Avenue
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92121
Get directions
800-765-2737
Fax: 858-457-0851
Care schedule
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
3939 Third Avenue
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Pacific Eye Institute, A Medical Group, Inc.
9834 Genesee Avenue
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Mehdi Shaaf, MD
Education
NPI
1952476004
Insurance plans accepted
Mehdi Shaaf, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehdi Shaaf, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mehdi Shaaf, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.