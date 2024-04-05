Location and phone
ENT Associate of San Diego5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Bldg 3, Suite 101
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions619-464-3353
Fax: 619-464-6270
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Mena Said, MD
Age:31
Gender:Male
Education
University of California, Davis:Medical School
UCSD Medical Center - San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1053859678
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mena Said, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mena Said, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.