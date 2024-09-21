Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Valletta Orthopaedics8929 University Center Ln
Suite 205
San Diego, CA 92122
Get directions
About Michael Bogard, DO
Gender:Male
Education
Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Community Memorial Health System:Residency
Washington University School of Medicine:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1114412939
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Bogard, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Bogard, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.