Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
6386 Alvarado Ct
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
Perlman Clinic
9325 Mission Gorge Road
Suite 102
Santee, CA 92071
Get directions
619-704-2248
Fax: 619-795-1195
Care schedule
Perlman Clinic
9325 Mission Gorge Road
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michael C. Fangerow, DO
Education
NPI
1952697740
Insurance plans accepted
Michael C. Fangerow, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael C. Fangerow, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.