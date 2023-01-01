Michael Fangerow, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic6386 Alvarado Ct
Suite 101
San Diego, CA 92120
Get directions
About Michael Fangerow, DO
Age:45
In practice since:2022
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
NPI
1952697740
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Fangerow, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
