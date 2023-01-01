Provider Image

Michael Fangerow, DO

No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic
    6386 Alvarado Ct
    Suite 101
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions
    858-900-9490

About Michael Fangerow, DO

Age:
 45
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
Des Moines University College of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Residency
NPI
1952697740

Insurance plans accepted

Michael Fangerow, DO, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Fangerow, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.