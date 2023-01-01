About Michael Koumjian, MD

I am dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive lung and heart surgical treatment.

Age: 70

In practice since: 1985

Gender: Male

Name pronunciation: Koom-jin

Languages: English

Education St. Vincents Hospital (Australia) : Fellowship

Oregon Health Sciences University : Fellowship

Naval Medical Center San Diego : Internship

New Jersey College of Medicine : Medical School

Naval Regional Medical Center : Residency



