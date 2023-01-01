Michael Koumjian, MD

Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular surgery
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Accepting new patients
  1. Michael Koumjian, MD
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr
    Suite 609
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    619-466-5700

About Michael Koumjian, MD

I am dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive lung and heart surgical treatment.
Age:
 70
In practice since:
 1985
Gender:
 Male
Name pronunciation:
 Koom-jin
Languages: 
English
Education
St. Vincents Hospital (Australia):
 Fellowship
Oregon Health Sciences University:
 Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:
 Internship
New Jersey College of Medicine:
 Medical School
Naval Regional Medical Center:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1366403321

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Koumjian, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Koumjian, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
