Michael Koumjian, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Cardiovascular surgery
Thoracic surgery (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Michael Koumjian, MD5525 Grossmont Center Dr
Suite 609
La Mesa, CA 91942
About Michael Koumjian, MD
I am dedicated to providing innovative and comprehensive lung and heart surgical treatment.
Age:70
In practice since:1985
Gender:Male
Name pronunciation:Koom-jin
Languages:English
Education
St. Vincents Hospital (Australia):Fellowship
Oregon Health Sciences University:Fellowship
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
New Jersey College of Medicine:Medical School
Naval Regional Medical Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Coronary artery bypass grafting
- Endovascular vein harvesting
- Lung cancer
- Lung resection
- Pacemaker insertion
- Robotic-assisted surgery - heart
- Thoracotomy
NPI
1366403321
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Koumjian, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Koumjian, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Koumjian, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
