Michael Lopez, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Allergy and immunology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown

619-446-1500
Fax: 619-446-1755

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

Care schedule

    Thursday

    Friday

Care partners

When Michael Lopez, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.

About Michael Lopez, MD

became a physician to contribute to the well-being of the San Diego community in which I grew up, helping people find happiness through good health. I strive to treat every patient as if they were a member of my own family, making sure that they receive the time, compassion, and respect that they deserve. I am also committed to providing high-quality, personalized care that is specifically tailored to each individual's unique goals and needs. Outside of work, I enjoy growing unique cacti and succulents, barbecuing, and spending time with my family and friends.

Age: 45
Gender: Male

Education

University of California, Irvine: Fellowship
University of California, San Diego: Medical School
Scripps Green Hospital: Residency

Areas of focus

NPI

1801383328

Special recognitions

