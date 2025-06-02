About Michael Lopez, MD

became a physician to contribute to the well-being of the San Diego community in which I grew up, helping people find happiness through good health. I strive to treat every patient as if they were a member of my own family, making sure that they receive the time, compassion, and respect that they deserve. I am also committed to providing high-quality, personalized care that is specifically tailored to each individual's unique goals and needs. Outside of work, I enjoy growing unique cacti and succulents, barbecuing, and spending time with my family and friends.

Age: 45

Gender: Male



Education University of California, Irvine : Fellowship

University of California, San Diego : Medical School

Scripps Green Hospital : Residency



Areas of focus Allergy testing

Anaphylaxis

Asthma

Atopic dermatitis

Bee sting allergy

Chronic cough

Contact dermatitis

Eczema

Environmental illness/allergy

Food allergy

Hay fever

Sinus evaluation/treatment

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.