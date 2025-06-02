Medical doctor (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1500
Fax: 619-446-1755
Care schedule
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Care partners
When Michael Lopez, MD is unavailable, other providers are here to care for you.
About Michael Lopez, MD
became a physician to contribute to the well-being of the San Diego community in which I grew up, helping people find happiness through good health. I strive to treat every patient as if they were a member of my own family, making sure that they receive the time, compassion, and respect that they deserve. I am also committed to providing high-quality, personalized care that is specifically tailored to each individual's unique goals and needs. Outside of work, I enjoy growing unique cacti and succulents, barbecuing, and spending time with my family and friends.
Education
Areas of focus
- Allergy testing
- Anaphylaxis
- Asthma
- Atopic dermatitis
- Bee sting allergy
- Chronic cough
- Contact dermatitis
- Eczema
- Environmental illness/allergy
- Food allergy
- Hay fever
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1801383328
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Lopez, MD, accepts 36 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lopez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Lopez, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Care partners
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.