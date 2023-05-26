About John Pauls, MD, PhD

As a physician, I treat all patients with respect, giving them the best quality care possible. A life-changing event for me was providing medical care to tsunami survivors in India. I subsequently have participated in medical mission trips to Peru and Nicaragua with my family. Outside of my work, I enjoy playing the violin at church, developing my interest in photography and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 62

In practice since: 1998

Gender: Male

Languages: English

Education Scripps Green Hospital : Fellowship

Foothills Medical Centre (Canada) : Residency

University of Calgary : Medical School



Areas of focus Allergic conjunctivitis

Allergic rhinitis

Allergy testing

Allergy treatment

Anaphylaxis

Asthma

Atopic dermatitis

Bee sting allergy

Chronic cough

Eczema

Environmental illness/allergy

Food allergy

Hay fever

Sinus evaluation/treatment

NPI 1659337277