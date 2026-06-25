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John D. Pauls, MD

4.7

74 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Allergy and immunology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Allergy and Immunology

619-446-1500
Fax: 619-446-1755

300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Allergy and Immunology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 1
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1500
    Fax: 619-446-1755

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About John D. Pauls, MD

As a physician, I treat all patients with respect, giving them the best quality care possible. A life-changing event for me was providing medical care to tsunami survivors in India. I subsequently have participated in medical mission trips to Peru and Nicaragua with my family. Outside of my work, I enjoy playing the violin at church, developing my interest in photography and spending time with family and friends.

Age: 65
In practice since: 1998
Gender: Male

Education

Scripps Green Hospital: Fellowship
Foothills Medical Centre (Canada): Residency
University of Calgary: Medical School

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1659337277

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

John D. Pauls, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

74 ratings

Patient ratings

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.7

Provider discussed treatment options

4.7

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 26, 2026

5.0

Dr was very detailed and very thorough. He took the time to explain everything and seemed to care

Verified Patient

June 20, 2026

5.0

Dr Pauls has a professional manner, explaining what he was going to do during my visit. He proceeded to take a lengthy intake to understand my history and my situation called for. He conferred with a medical book to confirm his suspicions. H clarified and corrected a significate error In my medical record. I'm relieved that my medical record will show accurate Information for other medical professionals and myself. I'm grateful to Dr Pauls for his knowledge, time and effort. Thank you.

Verified Patient

June 13, 2026

5.0

Dr. Paul is always so thorough with his explanations. He helped my daughter understand her allergies. He explains what the plan and treatment Is at a level a 10 year old can understand.

Verified Patient

May 21, 2026

5.0

Dr Pauls is very methodical and thorough in his work. I really appreciated this about him

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

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Featured in Sharp Health News

John D. Pauls, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

Care partners

You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.

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Michael Lopez, MD

4.8

San Diego

Appointments available

In-person and virtual visits

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.