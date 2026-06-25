How fatherhood transforms physicians
From a better sense of understanding to a closer connection with patients, seven doctors share the benefits of being a dad.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Allergy and Immunology
300 Fir Street
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1500
Fax: 619-446-1755
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
As a physician, I treat all patients with respect, giving them the best quality care possible. A life-changing event for me was providing medical care to tsunami survivors in India. I subsequently have participated in medical mission trips to Peru and Nicaragua with my family. Outside of my work, I enjoy playing the violin at church, developing my interest in photography and spending time with family and friends.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1659337277
John D. Pauls, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.7
74 ratings
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.7
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Verified Patient
June 26, 2026
5.0
Dr was very detailed and very thorough. He took the time to explain everything and seemed to care
Verified Patient
June 20, 2026
5.0
Dr Pauls has a professional manner, explaining what he was going to do during my visit. He proceeded to take a lengthy intake to understand my history and my situation called for. He conferred with a medical book to confirm his suspicions. H clarified and corrected a significate error In my medical record. I'm relieved that my medical record will show accurate Information for other medical professionals and myself. I'm grateful to Dr Pauls for his knowledge, time and effort. Thank you.
Verified Patient
June 13, 2026
5.0
Dr. Paul is always so thorough with his explanations. He helped my daughter understand her allergies. He explains what the plan and treatment Is at a level a 10 year old can understand.
Verified Patient
May 21, 2026
5.0
Dr Pauls is very methodical and thorough in his work. I really appreciated this about him
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John D. Pauls, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from John D. Pauls, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
John D. Pauls, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
You are welcome to book appointments with your doctor's care team.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.