John Pauls, MD, PhD
Medical Doctor
Allergy and immunology (board certified)
Insurance
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown300 Fir St.
San Diego, CA 92101
About John Pauls, MD, PhD
As a physician, I treat all patients with respect, giving them the best quality care possible. A life-changing event for me was providing medical care to tsunami survivors in India. I subsequently have participated in medical mission trips to Peru and Nicaragua with my family. Outside of my work, I enjoy playing the violin at church, developing my interest in photography and spending time with family and friends.
Age:62
In practice since:1998
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Scripps Green Hospital:Fellowship
Foothills Medical Centre (Canada):Residency
University of Calgary:Medical School
Areas of focus
- Allergic conjunctivitis
- Allergic rhinitis
- Allergy testing
- Allergy treatment
- Anaphylaxis
- Asthma
- Atopic dermatitis
- Bee sting allergy
- Chronic cough
- Eczema
- Environmental illness/allergy
- Food allergy
- Hay fever
- Sinus evaluation/treatment
NPI
1659337277
Ratings and reviews
4.9
89 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 26, 2023
5.0
*Dr. Pauls is the best!
Verified PatientMay 25, 2023
5.0
It is always a pleasure to be seen by Dr. Pauls. His professionalism and genuine care is top notch!
Verified PatientMay 16, 2023
5.0
Dr. Pauls is a great physician. He covers all the required subjects surrounding the reason I was seeing him, and does it with humor and never leaves the patient hanging or confused.
Verified PatientApril 26, 2023
5.0
Dr. Paul's a very sharp,affable doctor and a genuinely nice guy.He asked questions to enable him to diagnose my issue.I have a lot of confidence in him and will recommend him if someone asks.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
