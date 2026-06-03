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Michael Mousselli, DO

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Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Orthopedic surgery

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Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

619-286-9480

5555 Reservoir Drive
Suite 104
San Diego, CA 92120

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Location and phone

  1. Orthopedic Specialists of San Diego

    5555 Reservoir Drive
    Suite 104
    San Diego, CA 92120
    Get directions

    619-286-9480

Care schedule

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About Michael Mousselli, DO

Gender: Male

Education

Western University of Health Sciences: Medical School
Community Memorial Health System: Residency
Center for Spine and Orthopedics: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1568082352

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Special recognitions

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