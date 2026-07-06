From daily pain to relief after surgery (video)
Multiple dirt bike injuries caused Billy to have arthritis and ligament damage. Total knee replacement surgery changed everything.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Orthopedic surgery
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
United Medical Doctors
3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111
Get directions
I focus on hip and knee reconstruction for degenerative or posttraumatic problems and include a broad range of intervention, including nonoperative treatment, arthroscopic surgery and major limb reconstruction. My particular subspecialty is arthroscopic surgery of the hip for developmental and acquired conditions. I strongly believe that an individualized evaluation and treatment program can result in optimal outcomes for each patient. The cornerstone of this process is clear communication. It is my experience that patients who are most involved in each step of the evaluation and treatment process fare the best. My goal is to offer each patient the best possible care using evidence-based approaches and a personalized treatment plan. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, swimming and biking.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1356428148
Michael P. Muldoon, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael P. Muldoon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael P. Muldoon, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Michael P. Muldoon, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.