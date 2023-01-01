Michael Muldoon, MD
Michael Muldoon, MD
About Michael Muldoon, MD
I focus on hip and knee reconstruction for degenerative or posttraumatic problems and include a broad range of intervention, including nonoperative treatment, arthroscopic surgery and major limb reconstruction. My particular subspecialty is arthroscopic surgery of the hip for developmental and acquired conditions. I strongly believe that an individualized evaluation and treatment program can result in optimal outcomes for each patient. The cornerstone of this process is clear communication. It is my experience that patients who are most involved in each step of the evaluation and treatment process fare the best. My goal is to offer each patient the best possible care using evidence-based approaches and a personalized treatment plan. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, swimming and biking.
Age:66
In practice since:2003
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences:Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego:Internship
Mayo Clinic:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1356428148
Insurance plans accepted
Michael Muldoon, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Over 50 recognitions
Over 50 recognitions

Michael Muldoon, MD, has received over 50 Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families.
