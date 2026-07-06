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Michael P. Muldoon, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Orthopedic surgery

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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United Medical Doctors

858-278-8300

3750 Convoy St
Suite 201
San Diego, CA 92111

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Location and phone

  1. United Medical Doctors

    3750 Convoy St
    Suite 201
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-278-8300

About Michael P. Muldoon, MD

I focus on hip and knee reconstruction for degenerative or posttraumatic problems and include a broad range of intervention, including nonoperative treatment, arthroscopic surgery and major limb reconstruction. My particular subspecialty is arthroscopic surgery of the hip for developmental and acquired conditions. I strongly believe that an individualized evaluation and treatment program can result in optimal outcomes for each patient. The cornerstone of this process is clear communication. It is my experience that patients who are most involved in each step of the evaluation and treatment process fare the best. My goal is to offer each patient the best possible care using evidence-based approaches and a personalized treatment plan. In my spare time, I enjoy hiking, swimming and biking.

Age: 69
In practice since: 2003
Gender: Male

Education

Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship
Mayo Clinic: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1356428148

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael P. Muldoon, MD, accepts 16 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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