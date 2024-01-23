From daily pain to relief after surgery (video)

By The Health News Team | January 23, 2024

At age 44, Billy Sereda could barely walk without pain. Multiple injuries and surgeries to both of his knees resulted in arthritis and ligament damage.

However, under the care of Dr. Michael Muldoon, an orthopedic surgeon affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital, Billy received a total knee replacement done with robotic navigation. He was able to walk with assistance just hours after surgery.

Now, Billy is improving daily in his post-operative physical therapy program and is looking forward to being active again.

Watch the video above to learn more about Billy’s story.

