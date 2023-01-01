Michael Sonbaty, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
About Michael Sonbaty, MD
Age:44
In practice since:2007
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of Pennsylvania:Medical School
University of California, San Diego:Internship
University of California, San Diego:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1063544773
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michael Sonbaty, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael Sonbaty, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
