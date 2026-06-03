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Michael J. Thesing, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

480 4th Ave

619-425-7747

480 4th Ave
Suite 505
Chula Vista, CA 91910

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

619-267-8313

655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

619-216-2100

765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. 480 4th Ave
    Suite 505
    Chula Vista, CA 91910
    Get directions

    619-425-7747

  2. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

    655 Euclid Ave
    Suite 409
    National City, CA 91950
    Get directions

    619-267-8313

  3. South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

    765 Medical Center Ct
    Suite 203
    Chula Vista, CA 91911
    Get directions

    619-216-2100

Care schedule

480 4th Ave

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

South Bay OBGYN Medical Group

655 Euclid Ave

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Michael J. Thesing, MD

Age: 66
In practice since: 2020
Gender: Male
Languages: English, Spanish

Education

University of Cincinnati: Residency
University of Cincinnati: Medical School
University of Cincinnati: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1821084294

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michael J. Thesing, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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