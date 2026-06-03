Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
480 4th Ave
Suite 505
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Get directions
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 203
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Care schedule
480 4th Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group
655 Euclid Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
-
Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michael J. Thesing, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1821084294
Insurance plans accepted
Michael J. Thesing, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael J. Thesing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael J. Thesing, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.