Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Pulmonary disease
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Michael S. Tripp, MD
I became a physician because it allows me to combine my love of science with the ability to impact people’s lives. I work to provide the best care for my patients in all phases of critical illness, from the initial resuscitation to end-of-life care. In my free time, I enjoy free diving, spearfishing and mountain biking.
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1467424671
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michael S. Tripp, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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