Michael Yang, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Cardiovascular disease

(board certified)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Interventional cardiology

(board certified)

San Diego Interventional Cardiology

619-297-0014

501 Washington Street
Suite 512
San Diego, CA 92103

Location and phone

Care schedule

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Michael Yang, MD

Gender: Male
Languages: Chinese

Education

Scripps Clinic Medical Group: Fellowship
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital: Fellowship
Washington University School of Medicine: Medical School
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital: Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1609300045

