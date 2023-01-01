Provider Image

Michelle Chu, MD

Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego
    2929 Health Center Drive
    San Diego, CA 92123
    858-499-2702

About Michelle Chu, MD

Age:
 41
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth:
 Medical School
Tufts University:
 Internship
Tufts University:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1427379080
Insurance plans accepted

Michelle Chu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

