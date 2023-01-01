Michelle Chu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Michelle Chu, MD
No ratings available
Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego2929 Health Center Drive
San Diego, CA 92123
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Michelle Chu, MD
Age:41
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth:Medical School
Tufts University:Internship
Tufts University:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1427379080
Patient portalFollowMyHealth
Insurance plans accepted
Michelle Chu, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Chu, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.