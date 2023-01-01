Michelle Hamel, MD
Medical Doctor
General surgery (board certified)
About Michelle Hamel, MD
Gender:Non-binary
Languages:English
Education
University of South Florida:Medical School
Virginia Commonwealth University:Internship
Virginia Commonwealth University:Residency
University of California, San Diego:Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
NPI
1366761595
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michelle Hamel, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Hamel, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
