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Michelle W. Kang, DO

4.9

230 ratings

Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755

12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388

16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-499-2708
    Fax: 858-481-9755

  2. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

    16899 W. Bernardo Drive
    Floor 2
    San Diego, CA 92127-1603
    Get directions

    858-499-2705
    Fax: 858-521-2388

Care schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics

12710 Carmel Country Road

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care

16899 W. Bernardo Drive

  •  

    Saturday

About Michelle W. Kang, DO

Age: 43
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female

Education

Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine: Medical School
University of Illinois: Residency

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

  • Doctor of osteopathy

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1972986651

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Michelle W. Kang, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.9

230 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.9

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.9

Provider included you in decisions

4.9

Provider discussed treatment options

4.9

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.9

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 29, 2026

5.0

Dr. KANG is great! She is thorough and very helpful and and is swift in providing results and feedback

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

I love Dr Kang! She is very thorough and her patient care is so great!

Verified Patient

June 22, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kang is a very caring doctor & really listens to her patients concerns & questions.

Verified Patient

June 18, 2026

5.0

Dr. Kang is great! I feel lucky to have her for my doctor.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

PressGaney

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.