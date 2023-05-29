Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Insurance
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Care schedule
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
-
Saturday
About Michelle Kang, DO
Age:40
In practice since:2022
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
University of Illinois:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972986651
Insurance plans accepted
Michelle Kang, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
195 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 29, 2023
5.0
Already recommended my wife
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Kang is the best!
Verified PatientMay 22, 2023
5.0
Best doctor's visit I had!
Verified PatientMay 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kang is great. Great listener. Very kind and compassionate.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michelle Kang, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Kang, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.