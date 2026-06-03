Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Pediatrics
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
12710 Carmel Country Road
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-499-2708
Fax: 858-481-9755
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2705
Fax: 858-521-2388
Care schedule
Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley Family Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
12710 Carmel Country Road
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Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Primary Care
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
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Saturday
About Michelle W. Kang, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
Areas of focus
- Doctor of osteopathy
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
NPI
1972986651
Insurance plans accepted
Michelle W. Kang, DO, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.9
230 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.9
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.9
Provider included you in decisions
4.9
Provider discussed treatment options
4.9
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.9
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 29, 2026
5.0
Dr. KANG is great! She is thorough and very helpful and and is swift in providing results and feedback
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
I love Dr Kang! She is very thorough and her patient care is so great!
Verified Patient
June 22, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kang is a very caring doctor & really listens to her patients concerns & questions.
Verified Patient
June 18, 2026
5.0
Dr. Kang is great! I feel lucky to have her for my doctor.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle W. Kang, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle W. Kang, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.