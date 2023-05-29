Provider Image

Michelle Kang, DO

Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Pediatrics (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy
Accepting new patients
First available
Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Carmel Valley
    12710 Carmel Country Road
    San Diego, CA 92130
    858-499-2708

About Michelle Kang, DO

Age:
 40
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
Education
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:
 Medical School
University of Illinois:
 Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1972986651

Michelle Kang, DO, accepts 37 health insurance plans.

Ratings and reviews

4.7
195 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.7
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 29, 2023
5.0
Already recommended my wife
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Dr Kang is the best!
Verified Patient
May 22, 2023
5.0
Best doctor's visit I had!
Verified Patient
May 18, 2023
5.0
Dr. Kang is great. Great listener. Very kind and compassionate.
Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Michelle Kang, DO, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Kang, DO? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
