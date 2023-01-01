Michelle Nguyen, MD
No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
OBGYN (board certified)
Specialty Obstetrics of San Diego12264 El Camino Real
Suite 204
San Diego, CA 92130
About Michelle Nguyen, MD
Age:33
In practice since:2023
Gender:Female
Education
Baylor College of Medicine:Medical School
Adventist Health White Memorial:Residency
LAC USC Medical Center :Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1104364017
Special recognitions
