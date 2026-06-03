Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Maternal fetal medicine
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Specialty Obstetrics of San Diego Convoy
3750 Convoy St
Suite 200
San Diego, CA 92111-3770
Get directions
858-794-7700
Fax: 858-794-7744
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Michelle Nguyen, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1104364017
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Michelle Nguyen, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.