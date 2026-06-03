About Michelle R. Seavey, MD

The Sharp Experience means providing exceptional medical care to the patient in a personalized manner, maintaining eye contact, addressing them by their preferred name, getting to know the patient, and how I can make their healthcare experience the best it can be. I was influenced to become a doctor by my childhood pediatrician, then a dermatologist in my teen years, as well as a young female primary care physician who encouraged me to merge my passion for science with my desire to help others. As an OB hospitalist, I have a unique role in women's healthcare. It is a hospital-based practice that provides 24-hour coverage to the labor and delivery unit and ER for obstetric and gynecological services. I also help support the community OB/GYNs in whatever way I can, like assisting with cesarean delivery. I also provide care to those patients who do not have a provider at our facility. I feel strongly that it takes a team of people to care for a patient, and I am honored to be part of the healthcare team. I was influenced to become a doctor by my childhood pediatrician, then a dermatologist in my teen years, as well as a young female primary care physician who encouraged me to merge my passion for science with my desire to help others. In my free time, I enjoy spending time with my family, going to the beach, reading, and baking.

Age: 50



Education University of Florida : Residency

University of Oklahoma : Medical School

University of Florida : Internship



Hospital affiliation Sharp Grossmont Hospital

