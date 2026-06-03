Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Pediatrics
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Pediatrics
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Children's Primary Care Medical Group
769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91911
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About Milagros J. Jacobs-Kleisli, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1811221641
Insurance plans accepted
Milagros J. Jacobs-Kleisli, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Milagros J. Jacobs-Kleisli, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Milagros J. Jacobs-Kleisli, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.