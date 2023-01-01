Milagros Jacobs-Kleisli, DO
No ratings available
Milagros Jacobs-Kleisli, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Pediatrics
Location and phone
- 769 Medical Center Ct
Suite 300
Chula Vista, CA 91911
About Milagros Jacobs-Kleisli, DO
Languages:English
Education
Touro University Nevada:Medical School
Touro University of Osteopathic Medicine:Medical School
Phoenix Children's Hospital:Internship
Phoenix Children's Hospital:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1811221641
Insurance plans accepted
Milagros Jacobs-Kleisli, DO, accepts 3 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
