Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Location and phone
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
619-486-6512
Fax: 619-486-6470
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
619-616-2100
Fax: 619-616-2104
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
Get directions
Care schedule
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
1625 E Main St
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
292 Euclid Ave
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego
955 Boardwalk
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Milind D. Parikh, DO
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1194161406
Insurance plans accepted
Milind D. Parikh, DO, accepts 25 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Milind D. Parikh, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Milind D. Parikh, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.