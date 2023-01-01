Milind Parikh, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Milind Parikh, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
- 1625 E Main St
Suite 201
El Cajon, CA 92021
Get directions
- 292 Euclid Ave
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92114
Get directions
- 488 E Valley Pkwy
Suite 107
Escondido, CA 92025
Get directions
- 955 Boardwalk
Suite 100
San Marcos, CA 92078
Get directions
Cardiovascular Institute of San Diego765 Medical Center Ct
Suite 211
Chula Vista, CA 91911
Get directions
About Milind Parikh, DO
Age:37
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
Loma Linda University:Residency
Loma Linda University:Fellowship
Western University Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific:Medical School
Loma Linda University:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1194161406
Insurance plans accepted
Milind Parikh, DO, accepts 27 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Milind Parikh, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Milind Parikh, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.