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Mimi E. Shaffer, MD

4.8

77 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Virtual visits available

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Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378

1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN

    1400 E. Palomar St.
    Floor 3
    Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
    Get directions

    858-499-2702
    Fax: 619-397-3378

Care schedule

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About Mimi E. Shaffer, MD

I was drawn to the field of obstetrics and gynecology because the specialty provides an opportunity to create meaningful relationships with my patients as well as perform procedures. It is an honor to support individuals throughout their lifetime as they navigate the complexities of reproductive health. My goal is to provide evidence-based care in a compassionate environment and empower patients to improve their health. I strive to create a safe, inclusive space for shared decision-making, where we can discuss available treatment options and patients can decide what is most congruent with their personal values. In my free time, I enjoy exploring nature with my dog, hiking, traveling and playing the harp.

Age: 42
Gender: Female
Pronouns: she/her/hers

Education

UC San Diego Medical Center: Internship
UC San Diego Medical Center: Residency
East Tennessee State University: Medical School

Hospital affiliation

Areas of focus

To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.

NPI

1568758928

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Mimi E. Shaffer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

77 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 15, 2026

5.0

Dr. Schaffer is so sweet and always takes time to really listen and pay attention to your concerns. She has a warm personality that makes you feel at ease :)

Verified Patient

June 11, 2026

5.0

Dr. Shaffer is an amazing obgyn. I trust her completely with my care and my families. I am so incredibly grateful for her.

Verified Patient

June 8, 2026

5.0

I am having issues with my PCOS and Dr Shaffer helped me figure out that other than starting myself on metformin I can also continue on birth control for my heavy periods and went on to talk about different options and why my old type of pill was no longer an option based on age. Dr Shaffer also talked about weight and the 3 points in our lives when metabolism changes, and why it could have become harder to lose weight the past 4 years. Dr Shaffer is very kind, professional, and thorough. She really made me feel comfortable about sharing symptoms and asking questions even though they are very intimate/personal questions.

Verified Patient

June 5, 2026

5.0

Dr Shaffer was just perfect in her all-around patient care

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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Featured in Sharp Health News

Mimi E. Shaffer, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.

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