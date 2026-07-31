About Mimi E. Shaffer, MD

I was drawn to the field of obstetrics and gynecology because the specialty provides an opportunity to create meaningful relationships with my patients as well as perform procedures. It is an honor to support individuals throughout their lifetime as they navigate the complexities of reproductive health. My goal is to provide evidence-based care in a compassionate environment and empower patients to improve their health. I strive to create a safe, inclusive space for shared decision-making, where we can discuss available treatment options and patients can decide what is most congruent with their personal values. In my free time, I enjoy exploring nature with my dog, hiking, traveling and playing the harp.

Age: 42

Gender: Female

Pronouns: she/her/hers



Education UC San Diego Medical Center : Internship

UC San Diego Medical Center : Residency

East Tennessee State University : Medical School



To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.