Medical Doctor
OBGYN (board certified)
Insurance
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch1400 E Palomar St.
Chula Vista, CA 91913
Care schedule
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
About Mimi Shaffer, MD
Age:39
Gender:Female
Languages:English
Education
UC San Diego Medical Center:Internship
UC San Diego Medical Center:Residency
East Tennessee State University:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1568758928
Insurance plans accepted
Mimi Shaffer, MD, accepts 37 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
94 ratings
Patient ratings
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Care provider’s efforts to include you in decisions about your care
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified PatientMay 5, 2023
5.0
Dr. Shaffer is hands down the best doctor I have ever had. She's patient, kind, listens, explains, and overall makes sure she takes great care of you!
Verified PatientMay 4, 2023
5.0
Dr. Is excellent!
Verified PatientApril 28, 2023
5.0
Always a great experience with *Dr. Shaffer.
Verified PatientApril 21, 2023
5.0
Dr Shaffer is the absolute best physician I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. She is always caring and attentive while also providing difficult and sometimes upsetting information. I am very appreciative of her care and practice.
Reviews are collected nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Guardian Angel recognitions
Mimi Shaffer, MD, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mimi Shaffer, MD? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
