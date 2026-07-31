Prenatal vitamins explained: folic acid
Dr. Mimi Shaffer explains why folic acid is vital for a healthy pregnancy.
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Accepting new patients
Virtual visits available
Sharp Rees-Stealy Otay Ranch OBGYN
1400 E. Palomar St.
Floor 3
Chula Vista, CA 91913-1800
Get directions
858-499-2702
Fax: 619-397-3378
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
I was drawn to the field of obstetrics and gynecology because the specialty provides an opportunity to create meaningful relationships with my patients as well as perform procedures. It is an honor to support individuals throughout their lifetime as they navigate the complexities of reproductive health. My goal is to provide evidence-based care in a compassionate environment and empower patients to improve their health. I strive to create a safe, inclusive space for shared decision-making, where we can discuss available treatment options and patients can decide what is most congruent with their personal values. In my free time, I enjoy exploring nature with my dog, hiking, traveling and playing the harp.
To confirm coverage for specific treatments and procedures, contact your physician or health plan.
1568758928
Mimi E. Shaffer, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
4.8
77 ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Verified Patient
June 15, 2026
5.0
Dr. Schaffer is so sweet and always takes time to really listen and pay attention to your concerns. She has a warm personality that makes you feel at ease :)
Verified Patient
June 11, 2026
5.0
Dr. Shaffer is an amazing obgyn. I trust her completely with my care and my families. I am so incredibly grateful for her.
Verified Patient
June 8, 2026
5.0
I am having issues with my PCOS and Dr Shaffer helped me figure out that other than starting myself on metformin I can also continue on birth control for my heavy periods and went on to talk about different options and why my old type of pill was no longer an option based on age. Dr Shaffer also talked about weight and the 3 points in our lives when metabolism changes, and why it could have become harder to lose weight the past 4 years. Dr Shaffer is very kind, professional, and thorough. She really made me feel comfortable about sharing symptoms and asking questions even though they are very intimate/personal questions.
Verified Patient
June 5, 2026
5.0
Dr Shaffer was just perfect in her all-around patient care
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mimi E. Shaffer, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Mimi E. Shaffer, MD, has been featured as a medical expert in Sharp Health News.
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