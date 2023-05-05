Dr. Shaffer is hands down the best doctor I have ever had. She's patient, kind, listens, explains, and overall makes sure she takes great care of you!

Verified Patient April 21, 2023 5.0

Dr Shaffer is the absolute best physician I've ever had the pleasure of meeting. She is always caring and attentive while also providing difficult and sometimes upsetting information. I am very appreciative of her care and practice.