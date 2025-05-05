Provider Image

Mina Wasson, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Pediatrics

(board certified)

Children's Primary Care Medical Group

12036 Scripps Highlands Dr
Suite 102
San Diego, CA 92131

Children's Primary Care Medical Group

858-793-1011

11943 El Camino Real
Suite 210
San Diego, CA 92130

  1. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    12036 Scripps Highlands Dr
    Suite 102
    San Diego, CA 92131
  2. Children's Primary Care Medical Group

    11943 El Camino Real
    Suite 210
    San Diego, CA 92130
    858-793-1011

Children's Primary Care Medical Group

11943 El Camino Real

    Monday

    Tuesday

    Wednesday

    Thursday

    Friday

About Mina Wasson, MD

Gender: Female

Education

Northwestern University: Medical School
McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University: Fellowship
University of Iowa: Residency
LAC USC Medical Center : Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1366753022

