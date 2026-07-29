Mirwais Saifi, MD
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Mirwais Saifi, MDNo ratings available
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Care For You Clinic APC
10158 Buena Vista Ave
Santee, CA 92071-4435
Get directions
About Mirwais Saifi, MD
Education
NPI
1750516753
Insurance plans accepted
Mirwais Saifi, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mirwais Saifi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Mirwais Saifi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.