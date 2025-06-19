Provider Image

Mohammad Fejleh, MD

Medical doctor (MD)

Gastroenterology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Ali Banaie, MD

619-469-5400
Fax: 619-464-1311

8860 Center Drive
Suite 420
La Mesa, CA 91942-7001

Location and phone

  1. Ali Banaie, MD

    8860 Center Drive
    Suite 420
    La Mesa, CA 91942-7001
    619-469-5400
    Fax: 619-464-1311

About Mohammad Fejleh, MD

Age: 41
Gender: Male

Education

David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Fellowship
University of Arkansas: Medical School
University of California San Diego (UCSD): Fellowship
Washington University : Residency

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1205240959

Special recognitions

