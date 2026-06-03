Schedule an appointment
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy San Diego Orthopedics
2929 Health Center Drive
Floor 1
San Diego, CA 92123-2762
Get directions
858-939-6503
Fax: 858-874-0715
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Monica W. Gable, PA
The Sharp Experience means working as a team to get patients back to doing what they love.
Education
NPI
1568783108
Special recognitions
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Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica W. Gable, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica W. Gable, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.