Master of Public Health
Occupational medicine
Medical Group
Master of Public Health
Occupational medicine
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
About Monica K. Munoz, MPH, PA
Education
NPI
1679039093
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica K. Munoz, MPH, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica K. Munoz, MPH, PA? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.