Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 110
La Jolla, CA 92037
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Monica Perlman, MD
Education
NPI
1780796235
Insurance plans accepted
Monica Perlman, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.7
74 ratings
Patient ratings
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.7
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.6
Provider included you in decisions
4.7
Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)
4.7
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
May 20, 2026
3.0
The CNA was kind and engaging before and after the PA visit.
Verified Patient
April 27, 2026
5.0
Matthew Anderson [MS] is always thorough, professional, punctual, and treats me with dignity and respect.
Verified Patient
April 23, 2026
5.0
Good experience.
Verified Patient
April 20, 2026
4.8
I have a great doctor and he makes sure I am provided with any test I need
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica Perlman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica Perlman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.