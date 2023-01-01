Provider Image

Monica Perlman, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic
    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 110
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions
    858-864-9800

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Monica Perlman, MD

Age:
 62
In practice since:
 2022
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English, Spanish
Education
Scripps Memorial Hospital:
 Residency
University of California, Irvine:
 Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital:
 Internship
NPI
1780796235

Insurance plans accepted

Monica Perlman, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monica Perlman, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.