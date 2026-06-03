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Monica Perlman, MD

4.7

74 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Internal medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

A medical group is a network of doctors contracted by health plans to provide patient care. To verify insurance coverage for specific medical groups, contact your health plan.Learn more.

Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Perlman Clinic

858-864-9800

9850 Genesee Ave
Suite 110
La Jolla, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic

    9850 Genesee Ave
    Suite 110
    La Jolla, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-864-9800

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Monica Perlman, MD

Age: 65
In practice since: 2022
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Scripps Memorial Hospital: Residency
University of California, Irvine: Medical School
Scripps Memorial Hospital: Internship

NPI

1780796235

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Monica Perlman, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.7

74 ratings

Patient ratings

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.7

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.6

Provider included you in decisions

4.7

Care Provider’s discussion of any proposed treatment (options, risks, benefits, etc.)

4.7

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

May 20, 2026

3.0

The CNA was kind and engaging before and after the PA visit.

Verified Patient

April 27, 2026

5.0

Matthew Anderson [MS] is always thorough, professional, punctual, and treats me with dignity and respect.

Verified Patient

April 23, 2026

5.0

Good experience.

Verified Patient

April 20, 2026

4.8

I have a great doctor and he makes sure I am provided with any test I need

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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