Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
3180 University Ave
Suite 120
San Diego, CA 92104
Get directions
858-529-7229
Fax: 858-795-1195
Care schedule
-
Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Monika Drzymalski, DO
Education
NPI
1790262210
Insurance plans accepted
Monika Drzymalski, DO, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monika Drzymalski, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Monika Drzymalski, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.