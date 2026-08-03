Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Internal medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
Perlman Clinic
380 Stevens Ave
Suite 310
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Get directions
Perlman Clinic
665 San Rodolfo Drive
Suite 110
Solana Beach, CA 92075
Get directions
858-266-9551
Fax: 858-795-1195
Care schedule
Perlman Clinic
380 Stevens Ave
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Perlman Clinic
665 San Rodolfo Drive
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
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Thursday
-
Friday
About Morris Wisniewski, MD
Education
NPI
1639112246
Insurance plans accepted
Morris Wisniewski, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Morris Wisniewski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Morris Wisniewski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.