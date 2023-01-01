Provider Image

Morris Wisniewski, MD

No ratings available
Medical Doctor
Internal medicine (board certified)
Medical Group
Sharp Community
Insurance

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Does not accept patients under age 18
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Perlman Clinic
    380 Stevens Ave
    Suite 310
    Solana Beach, CA 92075
    Get directions
    858-554-1212

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Morris Wisniewski, MD

Age:
 68
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
English
Education
Scripps Mercy Hospital:
 Residency
Albany Medical College:
 Medical School
Albany Medical Center:
 Internship
NPI
1639112246

Insurance plans accepted

Morris Wisniewski, MD, accepts 18 health insurance plans.

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Morris Wisniewski, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.