Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine
Insurance
Medical doctor (MD)
Cardiology
Cardiovascular disease
Internal medicine
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
(over age 18 only)
Location and phone
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, Chula Vista890 Eastlake Parkway
Suite 205
Chula Vista, CA 91914-4520
Get directions619-482-0300
Fax: 858-682-2202
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group, El Cajon300 S. Pierce St.
Suite 102
El Cajon, CA 92020-4124
Get directions619-668-4700
Fax: 619-668-0049
Care schedule
San Diego Cardiac Center Medical Group300 S Pierce St
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Munir Chaudhuri, MD
Age:38
Gender:Male
Education
LAC USC Medical Center :Residency
Riverside Community Hospital:Fellowship
University of Colorado Health Science Center:Medical School
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1932529732
Patient Portal
Insurance plans accepted
Munir Chaudhuri, MD, accepts 15 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Munir Chaudhuri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Munir Chaudhuri, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.