Medical doctor (MD)
Radiology (board certified)
Teleradiology
Medical doctor (MD)
Radiology (board certified)
Teleradiology
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Muralikrishna Meka, MD
Age:27
Gender:Male
Education
Hahnemann University Hospital:Residency
SUNY Downstate Medical Center:Internship
St. Luke's - Roosevelt Hospital:Residency
Jackson Memorial Hospital:Fellowship
Siddhartha Medical College:Medical School
University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine :Fellowship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1245498542
Patient Portal
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Muralikrishna Meka, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Muralikrishna Meka, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.