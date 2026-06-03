Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Family medicine
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Not accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Ysidro Health Center
4004 Beyer Blvd
San Ysidro, CA 92173
Get directions
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
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Saturday
About Myrna L. Coronado, MD
Education
NPI
1710147566
Insurance plans accepted
Myrna L. Coronado, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Myrna L. Coronado, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Myrna L. Coronado, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.