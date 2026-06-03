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Myrna L. Coronado, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Family medicine

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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San Ysidro Health Center

619-662-4100

4004 Beyer Blvd
San Ysidro, CA 92173

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Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Ysidro Health Center

    4004 Beyer Blvd
    San Ysidro, CA 92173
    Get directions

    619-662-4100

Care schedule

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About Myrna L. Coronado, MD

Age: 46
In practice since: 2021
Gender: Female
Languages: Spanish

Education

Scripps Mercy Hospital: Residency
Albany Medical College: Medical School
Scripps Mercy Hospital: Internship

NPI

1710147566

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Myrna L. Coronado, MD, accepts 17 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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