Nabil Baig, DO
No ratings available
Doctor of Osteopathy
Internal medicine (board certified)
Location and phone
Southern California GI and Liver Centers131 Orange Ave
Suite 101B
Coronado, CA 92118
About Nabil Baig, DO
Age:41
In practice since:2023
Gender:Male
Languages:English
Education
University of California, San Francisco-Fresno:Residency
Touro University Nevada:Medical School
Advocate Lutheran General Hospital:Internship
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1235405655
Insurance plans accepted
Nabil Baig, DO, accepts 39 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nabil Baig, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
