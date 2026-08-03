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Nadine Henley, MD

4.8

537 ratings

Doctor of medicine (MD)

Dermatology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology

619-446-1549
Fax: 619-446-1734

300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology

    300 Fir Street
    Floor 3
    San Diego, CA 92101
    Get directions

    619-446-1549
    Fax: 619-446-1734

Care schedule

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    Monday

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    Friday

About Nadine Henley, MD

Age: 43
Gender: Female

Education

Naval Medical Center San Diego: Residency
Wake Forest School of Medicine: Medical School
Naval Medical Center San Diego: Internship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1407097942

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Nadine Henley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Ratings and reviews

4.8

537 ratings

Patient ratings

Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries

4.8

Provider discussed treatment options

4.8

Provider included you in decisions

4.8

Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others

4.8

Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition

4.8

Patient reviews

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

Nadine was very nice and answered my questions. She even put my mind at ease when I get anxiety at those visits.

Verified Patient

June 28, 2026

5.0

A+

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

5.0

Loved all her education and handouts - helpful!!

Verified Patient

June 27, 2026

3.7

This was a first encounter with this doctor and the style is very different than my prior doctors in this field. It will take some time to get used to the changes.

Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.