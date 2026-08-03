Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Dermatology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Downtown Dermatology
300 Fir Street
Floor 3
San Diego, CA 92101
Get directions
619-446-1549
Fax: 619-446-1734
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Nadine Henley, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1407097942
Insurance plans accepted
Nadine Henley, MD, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Ratings and reviews
4.8
537 ratings
Patient ratings
Concern the care provider showed for your questions or worries
4.8
Provider discussed treatment options
4.8
Provider included you in decisions
4.8
Likelihood of your recommending this care provider to others
4.8
Explanations the care provider gave you about your problem or condition
4.8
Patient reviews
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
Nadine was very nice and answered my questions. She even put my mind at ease when I get anxiety at those visits.
Verified Patient
June 28, 2026
5.0
A+
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
5.0
Loved all her education and handouts - helpful!!
Verified Patient
June 27, 2026
3.7
This was a first encounter with this doctor and the style is very different than my prior doctors in this field. It will take some time to get used to the changes.
Reviews are collected through nationally recognized Press Ganey patient satisfaction surveys. Learn more about ratings and reviews.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nadine Henley, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.