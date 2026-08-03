This was a first encounter with this doctor and the style is very different than my prior doctors in this field. It will take some time to get used to the changes.

Nadine was very nice and answered my questions. She even put my mind at ease when I get anxiety at those visits.

Back to top

All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.