Balboa Nephrology Medical Group4225 Executive Square
Suite 450
San Diego, CA 92037
Balboa Nephrology Medical Group3300 Vista Way
Suite B
Oceanside, CA 92056
About Naing Kyaw, MD
Age:50
Gender:Male
Languages:Arabic, Burmese, Mandarin, Russian
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical School:Residency
Institute of Medicine:Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical School:Internship
Stanford University:Fellowship
Institute of Medicine, I Rangoon:Medical School
NPI
1689784308
Special recognitions
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Naing Kyaw, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
