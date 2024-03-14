Provider Image

Naing Kyaw, MD

No ratings available
Medical doctor (MD)
Internal medicine
Nephrology (board certified)

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients

Location and phone

  1. Balboa Nephrology Medical Group
    4225 Executive Square
    Suite 450
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions
    858-810-8000
  2. Balboa Nephrology Medical Group
    3300 Vista Way
    Suite B
    Oceanside, CA 92056
    Get directions
    760-967-9900

About Naing Kyaw, MD

Age:
 50
Gender:
 Male
Languages: 
Arabic, Burmese, Mandarin, Russian
Education
University of Texas Southwestern Medical School:
 Residency
Institute of Medicine:
 Medical School
University of Texas Southwestern Medical School:
 Internship
Stanford University:
 Fellowship
Institute of Medicine, I Rangoon:
 Medical School
NPI
1689784308
Patient Portal

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Naing Kyaw, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.