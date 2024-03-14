Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
South Bay OBGYN Medical Group655 Euclid Ave
Suite 409
National City, CA 91950
Get directions
Care schedule
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Nancy Oropeza, MD
Gender:Female
Languages:English, Spanish
Education
University of Arkansas:Medical School
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center:Residency
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1154854917
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nancy Oropeza, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nancy Oropeza, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.