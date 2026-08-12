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Narges Baluch, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

Allergy and immunology

(board certified)

Medical Group

Sharp Community

Insurance

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Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

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California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

858-226-8805
Fax: 877-497-6008

5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Bldg 3, Suite 444
La Mesa, CA 91942

California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

858-226-8805
Fax: 877-497-6008

231 West Main Street
Second floor
El Cajon, CA 92020

California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

858-226-8805
Fax: 877-497-6008

5222 Balboa Avenue
Suite 42
San Diego, CA 92117

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

    5565 Grossmont Center Drive
    Bldg 3, Suite 444
    La Mesa, CA 91942
    Get directions

    858-226-8805
    Fax: 877-497-6008

  2. California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

    231 West Main Street
    Second floor
    El Cajon, CA 92020
    Get directions

    858-226-8805
    Fax: 877-497-6008

  3. California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

    5222 Balboa Avenue
    Suite 42
    San Diego, CA 92117
    Get directions

    858-226-8805
    Fax: 877-497-6008

Care schedule

California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

5565 Grossmont Center Drive

  •  

    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

231 West Main Street

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.

5222 Balboa Avenue

  •  

    Monday

  •  

    Tuesday

  •  

    Wednesday

  •  

    Thursday

  •  

    Friday

About Narges Baluch, MD

Gender: Female
Languages: Farsi, German

Education

Queen's University Kingston Ontario: Residency
Beheshti University of Medical Sciences: Residency
University of Toronto: Fellowship
Iran University of Medical Sciences: Medical School

NPI

1720822133

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Narges Baluch, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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