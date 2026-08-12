Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Doctor of medicine (MD)
Allergy and immunology
(board certified)
Medical Group
Insurance
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.
5565 Grossmont Center Drive
Bldg 3, Suite 444
La Mesa, CA 91942
Get directions
858-226-8805
Fax: 877-497-6008
California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.
231 West Main Street
Second floor
El Cajon, CA 92020
Get directions
858-226-8805
Fax: 877-497-6008
California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.
5222 Balboa Avenue
Suite 42
San Diego, CA 92117
Get directions
858-226-8805
Fax: 877-497-6008
Care schedule
California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.
5565 Grossmont Center Drive
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Monday
-
Tuesday
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Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.
231 West Main Street
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
California Comprehensive Allergy and Food Institute, P.C.
5222 Balboa Avenue
-
Monday
-
Tuesday
-
Wednesday
-
Thursday
-
Friday
About Narges Baluch, MD
Education
NPI
1720822133
Insurance plans accepted
Narges Baluch, MD, accepts 14 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Narges Baluch, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
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