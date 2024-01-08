Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Doctor of medicine (MD)
OBGYN
(board certified)
Reproductive endocrinology/infertility
(board certified)
Schedule an appointment
Accepting new patients
Location and phone
San Diego Fertility Center
591 Camino De La Reina
Suite 1250
San Diego, CA 92108
Get directions
San Diego Fertility Center
11425 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
Get directions
858-794-6363
Fax: 858-794-6360
Southern California Fertility Center
8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
Suite B225
San Diego, CA 92037
Get directions
Care schedule
San Diego Fertility Center
11425 El Camino Real
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Nastaran Foyouzi-Yousefi, MD
Education
Hospital affiliation
NPI
1689843989
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nastaran Foyouzi-Yousefi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Nastaran Foyouzi-Yousefi, MD? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.