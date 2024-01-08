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Nastaran Foyouzi-Yousefi, MD

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Doctor of medicine (MD)

OBGYN

(board certified)

Reproductive endocrinology/infertility

(board certified)

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Insurance plans accepted

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In-network insurance plans

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Accepting new patients

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Call to schedule

San Diego Fertility Center

858-794-6363

591 Camino De La Reina
Suite 1250
San Diego, CA 92108

San Diego Fertility Center

858-794-6363
Fax: 858-794-6360

11425 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130

Southern California Fertility Center

858-923-5645

8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
Suite B225
San Diego, CA 92037

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. San Diego Fertility Center

    591 Camino De La Reina
    Suite 1250
    San Diego, CA 92108
    Get directions

    858-794-6363

  2. San Diego Fertility Center

    11425 El Camino Real
    San Diego, CA 92130
    Get directions

    858-794-6363
    Fax: 858-794-6360

  3. Southern California Fertility Center

    8950 Villa La Jolla Drive
    Suite B225
    San Diego, CA 92037
    Get directions

    858-923-5645

Care schedule

San Diego Fertility Center

11425 El Camino Real

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    Monday

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    Tuesday

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    Wednesday

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    Thursday

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    Friday

About Nastaran Foyouzi-Yousefi, MD

Age: 58
Gender: Female
Languages: English, Farsi

Education

Shahid Beheshti University - Tehran, Iran: Medical School
David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA: Fellowship
Washington University : Residency
Yale-New Haven Hospital: Internship
University of California: Fellowship

Hospital affiliation

NPI

1689843989

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