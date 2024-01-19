Location and phone
Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo Pediatrics
16899 W. Bernardo Drive
Floor 2
San Diego, CA 92127-1603
Get directions
858-499-2701
Fax: 858-521-2008
Care schedule
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
About Natalie H. Martinez, NP
The Sharp Experience to me is going over and above to give my best every encounter. I strive to provide individualized pediatric health care that is excellent as well as compassionate, so that children and their families can thrive.
NPI
1770593188
Insurance plans accepted
Natalie H. Martinez, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.
Special recognitions
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Natalie H. Martinez, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Natalie H. Martinez, NP? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.