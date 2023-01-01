Provider Image

Natalie Martinez, NP

No ratings available
Nurse Practitioner
Pediatrics
Medical Group
Sharp Rees-Stealy

Schedule an appointment

Accepting new patients
Book appointment

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Rees-Stealy Rancho Bernardo
    16899 W Bernardo Dr
    San Diego, CA 92127
    Get directions
    858-499-2600

Care schedule

  •  
    Monday
  •  
    Tuesday
  •  
    Wednesday
  •  
    Thursday
  •  
    Friday

About Natalie Martinez, NP

The Sharp Experience to me is going over and above to give my best every encounter. I strive to provide individualized pediatric health care that is excellent as well as compassionate, so that children and their families can thrive.
Gender:
 Female
Languages: 
English
NPI
1770593188
Patient portal
FollowMyHealth

Special recognitions

Guardian Angel image
Guardian Angel recognitions
Natalie Martinez, NP, has received Guardian Angel recognitions from grateful patients and families. Have you and your family received exceptional care from Natalie Martinez, NP? Consider paying tribute with a Guardian Angel gift.
Back to top
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.