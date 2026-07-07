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Natalie Pung, NP

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Nurse practitioner (NP)

Internal medicine

Medical Group

Sharp Rees-Stealy

Insurance

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Physician assistants are hightly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Nurse practitioners are highly trained medical providers who can diagnose, treat and manage your care while working with a doctor.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Schedule an appointment

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Schedule an appointment

Call to schedule

Sharp Copley

858-499-2614
Fax: 858-636-2210

5651 Copley Dr
Suite A
San Diego, CA 92111

Need help?

Questions about insurance coverage or anything else? or call 1-800-827-4277 to speak to a physician referral nurse.

Location and phone

  1. Sharp Copley

    5651 Copley Dr
    Suite A
    San Diego, CA 92111
    Get directions

    858-499-2614
    Fax: 858-636-2210

About Natalie Pung, NP

The Sharp Experience means treating every individual as a whole entity of mind, body, spirit while delivering compassionate, quality care.

Languages: English

Education

University of San Diego: Graduate School
California State University, Long Beach: Post-Masters Certification

NPI

1679055586

A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique identification number assigned to individual U.S. health care providers.

Insurance plans accepted

Natalie Pung, NP, accepts 34 health insurance plans.

Insurance plans accepted

Sharp accepts most health insurance. Not all plans are listed. Please contact your insurance company to verify your insurance type and plan.

In-network insurance plans

Special recognitions

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All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.