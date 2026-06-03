Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Doctor of osteopathic medicine (DO)
Urgent care
(board certified)
Medical Group
Scheduling not available for this provider
This provider does not see patients by appointment.
About Natasha Boydstun, DO
The Sharp Experiences is about listening, learning, and connecting with your patients to create a successful treatment plan. I love to be a detective in the medical world while forming a strong bond with each and every patient. Every patient has a unique story to tell. It is important to look behind the curtain of disease to unveil the story unique to that patient in order to create a successful treatment plan. I love spending time with my family at the beach and doing outdoor movie nights.
Education
NPI
1902268469
Special recognitions
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Recognize this provider
Have you and your family received exceptional care from Natasha Boydstun, DO? Consider paying tribute to this provider with a Guardian Angel gift.
All affiliated doctors referred by Sharp HealthCare are in good standing with a Sharp hospital or medical group and pay no fees to be included in this service. Doctors are not employees or agents of Sharp HealthCare. Selection is based on your particular needs. Learn more about how doctors and other providers are included in this service and the information displayed here.